LANCASTER — Kaitlin Scirri of Depew has been named Communications and Faith Formation coordinator at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, effective Dec. 1.

Scirri has been working as an administrative assistant in the parish’s Faith Formation office since fall 2020. In this role, she works behind the scenes to keep multiple faith formation and sacrament programs running smoothly.

In her new role, Scirri will also be responsible for parish communications including weekly bulletins, newsletters, the St. Mary’s website and social media. She succeeds Diane Zwirecki, APR, who is retiring following a recent relocation.

Scirri earned a bachelor of arts degree in Writing with a minor in Religious Studies from SUNY Buffalo State in 2017. Since graduating, she has authored several juvenile nonfiction books for children and teens.

Scirri is a recent convert to Catholicism, having completed the RCIA program at St. Mary’s and received her sacraments of initiation from St. Mary’s pastor, Father Paul Steller in July 2020. She is active in several local ministries including the WINGS women’s Bible study program and the Ablaze young adult ministry at St. Mary’s and the perpetual adoration chapel ministry team at Our Lady of Pompeii, Lancaster. She is also a high school Catechist.

In discussing her new role, Scirri noted that she is, “most excited to bring my God-given talents and skills together with my love of the faith and the Church to help grow the St. Mary’s community and bring people to Christ.”