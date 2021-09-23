LANCASTER — Christina Pietrantoni and Dan Stoiber, have been named trustees at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Lancaster. Both trustees are Lancaster residents.

Christina Pietrantoni

Christina Pietrantoni and her husband, Frank, have been St. Mary’s parishioners for 14 years. Christina participates in the WINGS (Women in God’s Spirit) Bible study group at St. Mary’s and has been active in the parish’s faith formation program, working on first reconciliation and first Communion retreats for second and third graders. Christina and Frank have been speakers at St. Mary’s Before Cana program for couples preparing for marriage, for the past two years.

Christina is a CPA and works as director, operations at OneBridge Benefits, a firm that offers a proprietary software that administers HSA and FSA products. She has served for three years on the board of directors as treasurer for PATH (People Against Trafficking Humans), a faith-based non-for-profit that provides services to human trafficking victims at its Enrichment Center in Buffalo.

Dan Stoiber

Dan Stoiber and his wife, Diane, have been St. Mary’s parishioners for 40 years. Dan has been actively involved at St. Mary’s in many ways, including service on the parish’s Liturgy, Marriage Rehearsal and Respect Life ministries. He is a eucharistic minister and has been active with St. Mary’s Food Pantry and the live streaming of Masses. In addition, he has served as a member of the parish’s finance committee. Dan is a retiree of The Buffalo News, where he was lead clerk and worked for 40 years.