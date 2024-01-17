LOADING

New Bible study class to take place at Blessed Sacrament

wnycatholic January 17, 2024
The Adult Faith Formation Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to announce that a new Bible Study Class, Psalms: The School of Prayer, will be offered. This four-week course will be held on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. and will run from Feb. 28-March 20. 

The Psalms are read or sung at every Mass between the first and second readings, but is their significance understood? The Psalms are at the heart of the Bible. They are prayers from God that help the faithful learn to pray. The Holy Spirit inspired them. Israel sang them. Christ himself prayed them, as did the Blessed Mother. 

These sacred hymns become our heartfelt response to God’s loving and wondrous deeds for us. Psalms: The School of Prayer will explore how the words of the Psalms captivate the imagination and draw us into a deeply personal encounter with God. 

Deacon William Hynes will facilitate this course that will be held live, and in-person in St. Joseph’s Hall at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. The course will also be available virtually via Zoom. 

Course materials used for the Bible Study will be the Ascension Press Study Kit that is available for $34.90. The kit includes a workbook, access to 10, 50-minute online videos, and an online workbook. The access to the online video is for one year. 

Free, off-street parking is available in the parking lot of the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo located at 1069 Delaware Avenue. The lot can be entered on Delaware Avenue near Lexington Avenue or from Linwood Avenue. 

To enroll, contact Lizza Buckley, course coordinator, at 716-939-3483 or eabuckley@msn.com. 

