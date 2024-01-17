NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Niagara University’s board of trustees elected three new members during its December meeting: Shannon Patch, vice president of government affairs at Delaware North; Robert Rich III, founder and president of ROAR Logistics; and Kevin Ruggiero, vice president and chief information officer of Moog.

Shannon Patch

Patch has served as vice president of government affairs to global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North since 2019. In this role, she draws upon her expertise in local, state and national politics; public policy; communications; and advocacy to provide policy direction and coordination of all government and regulatory initiatives, particularly in the company’s gaming, parks and resorts, and airports divisions.

Prior to this role, Patch served as chief of staff to New York State State Senator Tim Kennedy, and later as regional director to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Patch also served as councilwoman and deputy supervisor on the Tonawanda Town Board from 2019 until 2024, and is a board member for the Say Yes to Education Foundation. She also writes creative fiction and is the author of the political thriller “Blood Bound.”

Patch holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, history and theatre from Niagara University.

Robert Rich III

Rich founded ROAR, a world-class customer-oriented, service-driven transportation service provider, in 2003. The Buffalo-based logistics company has since grown to nine locations across the United States. Rich laid the groundwork for his career through previous positions as president of Extra Mile Transportation and national account manager at Rich Transportation Services. In 2020, he expanded his ventures, establishing Three Sticks Marketing, a medical supply company.

Beyond business, Rich’s interests include acting and music. He played Robert Redford’s son in “The Natural,” appeared in the short film “Loyal to The Game,” and starred in “Heartbreak Falls.” He also volunteers within the community, serving on the boards of directors for Gear Secure Music and The Urban Redemption Foundation.

Rich earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental psychology fromSt. Lawrence University in Canton, and an MBA from the Richard J. Wehle School of Business at Canisius University in Buffalo.

Kevin Ruggiero

Ruggiero has spent more than 20 years helping companies realize their technology aspirations and leading their digital change initiatives. In his current role at Moog, a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems, he is responsible for the organization’s digital transformation and cybersecurity journeys, as well as innovation initiatives in Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Ruggiero began his career as a software engineer at Northrop Grumman, where he held positions in enterprise architecture, analytics and quality engineering.

Ruggiero’s volunteer service includes roles as co-chairman of the executive advisory council for aerospace and defense at SAP, and as a member of the University at Buffalo’s computer science department advisory board.

He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from the University at Buffalo, and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University-Bloomington.

“We are pleased to add Shannon, Bob and Kevin to our board of trustees,” said Father James J. Maher, CM, president of Niagara University. “They are exceptional, versatile and transformational leaders with a strong commitment the strategic landscape of opportunity for Niagara’s graduates and alumni. Their collective experience in business and government, coupled with their focus on entrepreneurial and forward-thinking initiatives to effect impactful change, will be an invaluable resource as we continue to elevate Niagara University’s academic experience and prepare our students for personal and professional success.”