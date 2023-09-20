LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Niagara University named ‘best value’ by U.S. News

wnycatholic September 20, 2023
Share

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY – Niagara University landed as the number 30 university in the “Best Regional Universities – North” category of the U.S. News & World Report annual survey of “America’s Best Colleges.” Niagara’s position at number 30 is the best among independent colleges and universities in the Buffalo-Niagara region within that category.

“We are pleased that the excellent quality of Niagara University’s academic programs and our commitment to affordability and accessibility continue to be praised by U.S. News & World Report and other ranking publications,” said Father James J. Maher, CM, president of Niagara University. “Our focus, regardless of the rankings, is based on key performance indicators outlined in our strategic plan. We will continue to provide an engaging academic experience with career pathways, leading to student success on campus and in their professional life.”

In addition to the overall ranking, Niagara is among the region’s leaders in a number of other categories in the “Best Regional Universities – North,” including:

“Best Value” – Niagara is the top school in New York state, and number 2 overall in the category.

This ranking compares the quality of the school with the cost, with a focus on four factors: quality-to-price ratio; percent of full-time undergraduates receiving need-based scholarship/grants; the percent of full-time undergraduates who received need-based aid that (also?) received a scholarship/grant (20 percent); and average discount.

“Social Mobility” – NU is the highest-ranking independent school from the Buffalo-Niagara region on the list of social mobility.

This ranking measures the graduation success of Pell Grant recipients and is based on Pell graduation rates, the proportion of students who receive Pell, and the comparison to graduation rates of non-Pell recipients.

“Best Colleges for Veterans” – Niagara tops all Western New York colleges and universities in this category.

The methodology for Best Colleges for Veterans includes schools in the top half of their rankings that are GI Bill certified, participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program, and had 20 or more undergraduate students who are veterans or active service members.

In academic program rankings, Niagara is the top independent institution in the Buffalo-Niagara region for “Undergraduate Nursing Programs,” and tied for second among independent institutions in the region for “Undergraduate Business Programs.”

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Schumer, Gillibrand, Higgins announce $1.3 million EDA Grant for NU’s Academic Innovation Hub
wnycatholic July 12, 2023
Congressman Higgins and Niagara University plan research lab on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus
wnycatholic June 30, 2023
NFL executive VP establishes Vincent Commission to address gender-based violence on college campuses
wnycatholic June 15, 2023
Niagara University cuts ribbon on renovated Kiernan Center
wnycatholic January 20, 2023
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Schumer, Gillibrand, Higgins announce $1.3 million EDA Grant for NU’s Academic Innovation Hub
Congressman Higgins and Niagara University plan research lab on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus
NFL executive VP establishes Vincent Commission to address gender-based violence on college campuses
Niagara University cuts ribbon on renovated Kiernan Center
@Western New York Catholic 2020