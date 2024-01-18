WASHINGTON – Human life remains gravely threatened by legalized abortion in most states and it continues to be aggressively promoted at the federal level, said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. Our prayers, sacrifices, and efforts to protect human life have never been more essential as we mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The Court overturned the Roe decision in 2022, marking a critical new phase in protecting human life. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to work for the legal protection of every human life from conception to natural death. This is a responsibility that we all must share – especially now when this very protection is being undermined,” said Bishop Burbidge, referencing the proposed laws and ballot initiatives at the state level to enshrine abortion-on-demand.

“Each of us is called to radical solidarity with women facing an unexpected or challenging pregnancy,” he said, and reminded all that the most immediate way to protect babies and mothers from abortion is to thoroughly surround mothers in need with loving support, ‘walking with’ them in their journey of motherhood.

Read Bishop Burbidge’s statement in its entirety here.