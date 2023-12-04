LOADING

Diocese plans trip to D.C. for March for Life

wnycatholic December 4, 2023
The Office of Pro-Life Activities will be sponsoring a bus to Washington, D.C., so members of the Diocese of Buffalo can participate in the March for Life this January. Join the Buffalo Diocese and hundreds of thousands of Catholics and others in solidarity for a pilgrimage of public witness, penance and prayer.

The bus will depart on Thursday, Jan. 18 and return Jan. 19.

A block of rooms at the Washington Plaza Hotel has been reserved, but participants are responsible for booking their own hotel reservations. Rates are $179 for a single room, and $199 for a double. There is a 15.95 percent D.C. sales tax per person.

Call the Washington Plaza Hotel at 202-842-1300 or 800-424-1140, or book online at www.washingtonplazahotel.com. Remember to mention: Diocese of Buffalo. You must register before Dec. 19.

Bus and/or breakfast registration forms are available at www.buffalodiocese.org/pro-life-services/

To guarantee your seat on the bus you must send the registration with payment by Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Sponsors, prayerfully consider making a donation so that we can ensure the right to life is not just afforded for some, but for all, born and unborn. Sponsor someone to be “your feet” at the March.

With Roe v. Wade being overturned (which allows more freedom at the state level to enact pro-life laws), the necessary work to build a culture of life in the United States is not finished; rather, it is focused differently. The goal of the national March for Life is to not only change laws at the state and federal level, but to change the culture to ultimately make abortion unthinkable.

