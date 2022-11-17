LOADING

Features Ministry

New Bible study class announced

wnycatholic November 17, 2022
The Adult Faith Formation Committee of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buffalo is pleased to announce that a new Bible Study Class, “Psalms: The School of Prayer,” will be offered. This eight-week course will be held on Wednesdays from 6-7:15 p.m., beginning Nov. 30, and concluding on Feb. 1, 2023. Classes will not be held on Dec. 21 and 28.

We hear the Psalms read or sung at every Mass between the first and second readings, but do we understand their significance? These sacred hymns become our heartfelt response to God’s loving and wondrous deeds for us. “Psalms: The School of Prayer” will explore how the words of the Psalms captivate the imagination and draw us into a deeply personal encounter with God.

Authors Cavins, Christmyer and Gray show us how to establish a personal dialogue with God through the Psalms. Learn how to change the words of the Psalms into prayer using lectio divina (the divine reading: read, meditate, pray, contemplate) and study the many ways the Psalms foretell the life and mission of Christ.

Deacon William Hynes will facilitate this course that will be held live, and in-person in St. Joseph’s Hall at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. The course will also be available remotely via zoom.

Course materials used for the Bible study will be the Ascension Press Study Kit that is available for $27.95. The kit includes a workbook, online videos, online workbook and online video access for one year.

Free, off-street parking is available in the parking lot of the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo located at 1069 Delaware Ave. The lot can be entered on Delaware Avenue near Lexington Avenue or from Linwood Avenue.

To enroll, contact Lizza Buckley, course coordinator, at 716-939-3483 or eabuckley@msn.com.

