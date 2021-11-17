Kamu Pindiprolu

Trocaire College announced Kamu Pindiprolu as the chief information officer and a member of the college’s leadership team.

Pindiprolu brings more than 20 years of IT experience and developing successful business strategies and systems to his new role with Trocaire. As chief information officer, he will focus on driving strategic change when it comes to the college’s IT offerings and digitization of resources and will play a major role in the implementation of a new student information system. In addition, Pindiprolu will be responsible for the successful functioning of Trocaire’s internal IT hardware and software, and associated processes and ensuring IT solutions and systems are current from a cybersecurity standpoint.

Pindiprolu most recently served as director of IT for iTutor.com and previously held IT positions with Bryant & Stratton College. A Williamsville resident, Pindiprolu has a bachelor’s degree in information systems management from Buffalo State College and an associate degree in applied science from Farmingdale State College.