HAMBURG — Hilbert College launched its strategic plan, Hilbert 2025, in January 2020 with four distinct goals: Enhancing the Franciscan mission and identity, growing enrollment, strengthening academic performance and the student experience, and strengthening its financial position. After nearly two years, the college has made some tremendous strides towards fulfilling its strategic intent. This link provides a detailed look at the college’s progress.

“While there is still much work to be done, it is important for us to celebrate some significant milestones,” Hilbert College President Dr. Michael S. Brophy said. “We have meaningfully advanced our mission and values on campus, invested in our athletic programs, launched online and international initiatives, expanded our relationship with Buffalo Public Schools, improved the student life experience on campus, added new academic programs, and increased overall fundraising – including the largest grant in the college’s history.”

Hilbert has added a new mural, by Brother Mickey McGrath, and will install a new exhibit to support the college’s mission, history and heritage. The addition of a full-time director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has enhanced DEI training and development programming.

New sports, including football, men’s and women’s track and field, and women’s ice hockey, will significantly grow the student-athlete population and lead to the addition of new full-time coaches. The expanded access to the Say Yes to Education program has increased enrollment from Buffalo Public Schools and Hilbert College Global (the online division of Hilbert College) has introduced a Hilbert education to new and diverse student populations. This past summer, the Hamburg college invested in a brand refresh and launched a new visual identity and corresponding media campaign.

The physical campus has been improved with new athletic fields (the FSSJ Field Complex), a fire pit in the quad, outdoor kitchen in the residential quad, modern furniture in the dining hall, and a complete renovation of the Learning Commons in McGrath Library. New academic programs have been added, including advocacy & social justice, alcohol and substance abuse counseling, biology, and intelligence & data analysis, with more programs in the pipeline. An initiative to create a one-of-a-kind living and learning community for seniors – “Thriving in Place” – is being pursued with other local partners.

The college established a Hilbert 2025 Advisory Council, comprised of 55 community leaders, to discuss and explore new ways to invest and strengthen the position of Hilbert. A new Conference and Event Center was launched and has rapidly increased the number of external events hosted on campus. Hilbert has increased overall fundraising by 68 percent and received a $500,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, the largest grant in the college’s history. Hilbert also recently announced a capital campaign for a new track and field complex with an artificial turf field, slated for completion in fall 2023.