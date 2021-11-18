Sister M. Beatrice Venditti, who served the community as a Franciscan Sister for 75 years, died Nov 3, 2021. She was 91.

Sister M. Beatrice Venditti, OSF

Sister Beatrice’s life began Feb. 19, 1930, when she was born Margaret Venditti in Elma, the seventh of eight children of John and Wilma Venditti. Margaret was baptized at Annunciation Parish in Elma and attended grade school there. Having no bus service at that time, the children were required to walk six miles a day to and from school.

Margaret entered the Sisters of St. Francis on Sept. 17, 1946, taking the name Sister M. Beatrice.

Following entrance, Sister Bea completed her high school education at Neumann High School, Williamsville, and later achieved a bachelor of science degree from Medaille College in Buffalo.

Her first six years in ministry were spent at the German Roman Catholic Orphanage on Dodge Street in Buffalo caring for the older boys and girls living at the orphanage from

1949-1955. For the next 35 years, Sister Bea ministered as a teacher at various Catholic Schools in Tonawanda, Silver Creek, Buffalo, Gardenville, East Eden, Cheektowaga, Strykersville, Springville, Lancaster and Hamburg. Following her ministry in education, Sister Bea spent two years serving in an outreach program at SS. Peter & Paul in Hamburg, followed by 20 years in pastoral care in health care at St. Francis Home on Reist Street in Williamsville. During this period of time from 1993-1997, Sister Bea also served as the director of the Franciscan Associate Program. Sister Bea completed her active ministry in community service and Franciscan Prayer Presence. In addition to ministry, Sister Bea enjoyed various hobbies including playing cards, baking and joke telling.

A funeral Mass was held at SS. Peter & Paul Church in Williamsville.