Tim Seil

HAMBURG — Tim Seil has been named director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Hilbert College President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D. announced. Seil, who has more than 10 years of experience in collegiate athletics, will begin his new role on Jan. 7, 2022.

“I am confident that Tim’s extensive experience in college athletics will be extremely valuable in helping to launch our new programs and continuing the great momentum we have experienced in our athletic department,” Brophy said. “We are excited and energized to have a leader of his caliber to serve in this vital role.”

“I am very thankful to Dr. Brophy, Greg Roberts, and the search committee for this opportunity at Hilbert College,” Seil said. “I am extremely excited and honored to work with the Hilbert College Community as we move into the next chapter of Hilbert Hawks Athletics.”

With new sports starting next fall and a capital campaign for a new track and field complex with an artificial turf field, Seil will be empowered to lead Hilbert into the next phase of athletics’ growth. Additionally, the academic success of Hilbert’s student-athletes remains a tremendous point of pride, as the department recently tallied the 20th consecutive semester achieving a 3.0 grade point average.

Since 2016, Seil has served as the assistant director of Athletic Facilities at Canisius College. He managed the daily operations of the Koessler Athletic Center, as well as the game day operations for all 20 of Canisius’ athletic programs. He also oversaw 18 club sport teams and the intramural program. He also served as the Deputy Title IX coordinator at Canisius. Prior to working in athletic facilities, Seil oversaw the academic support for all student-athletes at Canisius. In that role, he worked with departments and support services across campus to ensure student-athlete success.

Prior to Canisius, Seil served as an academic coordinator at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He coordinated academic support for the baseball, softball, men’s tennis, and men’s track and field for the diverse student-athlete population at Georgia Tech.

Seil previously served as a graduate assistant at Canisius and an assistant baseball coach at Medaille College. He is a certified game official for high school and college basketball, he serves as an adjunct professor at Canisius, and he was the Game Day Compliance Monitor for the Toronto Blue Jays’ games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo last summer.

Seil earned his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, as well as his master’s degree in sport administration from Canisius. He was an NCAA Division I baseball student-athlete at Canisius. He recently began the educational leadership doctoral program at D’Youville College, with an expected completion date in 2024.