St. Francis High School announces co-chairs of Justinian 40

wnycatholic December 16, 2021
Celebrating 40 Years of Justinian. Pictured from left to right: Michael ’88 & Michele Allen, Jane Harrington, Lisa & Edward Karalus, and Father Michael Sajda, OFM Conv. (Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School)

ATHOL SPRINGS — Father Michael Sajda, OFM Conv., president of St. Francis High School announced the co-chairs of Justinian XL.  Michael & Michele Allen, Jane Harrington and Lisa & Edward Karalus, all graduates or parents of grads, will chair the 40th annual dinner auction.

Justinian XL is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Francis High School. This is the schools largest fundraising event. Over the past 39 years, The Justinian, named after our founder Father Justin Figas, has generated revenues to help generations of young men attend St. Francis. Proceeds from this event support tuition assistance programs that directly benefit current and future students.

More information regarding upcoming gift gathering parties, sponsorship opportunities and reservations will be forthcoming. 

For more information contact Kate Taggart, events coordinator, at 716-627-1200.

