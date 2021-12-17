Sister Mary Agnita, who served her home community in South Buffalo for many years, died at Mercy Center in Buffalo, on Dec. 15, 2021. She was 86.

Carolyn Mary was born in South Buffalo on Aug. 3, 1935, to Lester and Blanche (Cargo) Brown. She attended Holy Family School and went on to Mount Mercy Academy. Sister Mary John Aloysius was influential in Carolyn’s decision to join the Mercy community. Additional studies and degrees were earned at Sancta Maria Junior College (now Trocaire), Mount St. Joseph College (now Medaille), and St. Bonaventure University.

She first entered the Sister of Mercy community on Sept. 12, 1957, and professed her vows June 29, 1960.

As a professed sister, Carolyn chose the religious name Sister Mary Agnita. Her Mercy ministry began in South Buffalo as an elementary school teacher at St. Martin School, St. John Evangelist, St. Teresa and St. William. Sister Agnita also had the opportunity teach at Our Lady of the Rosary in Niagara Falls, Holy Family in LeRoy, and then traveled to Wellsville and Jamestown.

From the 1970s to 2016, Sister Agnita was able to expand her “professional horizons” by being a part of the Human Resources team at Mercy Hospital, assistant to the treasurer at Trocaire College, member of the support staff at the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal Department and was an assistant in the Mercy Community’s Mission Advancement Office.

Sister Agnita was a multi-talented sister who was readily available wherever there was a need. “Community life gave me the opportunities to help others and to bring good to those in need,” she one said. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Her advice is “pray without ceasing and ask God to show you the way.”

Sister Agnita is survived by her sister Helen Zeck. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings Wilma Devlin, Lois Veiders and Lester C. Brown. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Charity Parish, 65 Ridgewood Road, Buffalo. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna. The Mass will be livestreamed through Our Lady of Charity Facebook page. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna.