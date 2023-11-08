Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School has laid the groundwork to build the strongest Timon yet. Enrollment continues to increase and this September, the South Buffalo school welcomed the largest freshman class since 2005. Timon continues to provide both college-level classes and real-world opportunities, as well as championship athletics.

﻿The board of trustees recently conducted an overall assessment of our programs and facilities in preparation for a capital campaign. This process identified priorities important to achieving the future goals of Bishop Timon-St. Jude, necessary for the school to continue its mission of providing distinct Franciscan education to future Timon Tigers. Capital campaign priorities included:

• Upgrades to classrooms, which were recently completed.

• Cafeteria renovations are currently in progress.

• Completion of the Athletic Center, which will soon be finished.

• Generating endowment funds for scholarships, tuition, assistance, academic programs, and deferred maintenance.

To continue that momentum and to help make its plans a reality, Timon is exploring a $3 million to $5 million capital campaign and asking alumni, friends and members of the community for their advice, guidance and assistance.

Alumni, parents, faculty and volunteers are asked to take a confidential survey. The results will provide helpful information on how to position the case for funding, the feasibility of raising significant funds, and general information on how to proceed.