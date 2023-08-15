Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School is thrilled to announce the promotion of Bryan McNulty as the South Buffalo school’s new vice principal.

Bryan McNulty

McNulty holds a BA in history from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, where he played lacrosse and served as captain during his senior year. He later earned a master’s in Education from Canisius College and is currently pursuing his School Building Leadership certification from the same institution.

Since 2004, McNulty has been teaching various history subjects, including AP World History, AP U.S. History, and AP European History. He has been a member of our faculty since 2015, where he taught Global Studies 1 & 2, as well as U.S. History and Government Economics. Additionally, McNulty was the head varsity lacrosse coach at Timon from 2016-2021 and has coached varsity lacrosse at schools on Long Island and Brooklyn since 2002.

Timon’s principal, Dr. James Newton shares his excitement, “With our enrollment growing exponentially, the board of trustees approved the hiring of an assistant principal. His responsibilities will include surveying attendance and tardiness, communicating with parents regarding discipline or academic issues, overseeing disciplinary probation, monitoring student academic progress, and working with guidance to oversee the academic support program.”

“With his impressive background in history and education, as well as his extensive experience as a teacher and coach, we are confident that Bryan will thrive in this new position and contribute greatly to our school community,” Newton said. “Bryan is a well-respected social studies teacher, and brings valuable insight to our leadership team, we are excited to have him in this position.”