Sister Anne Rothmeier, OSF, passed away July 18, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.

Born Rita Anne Rothmeier on Feb. 1, 1928, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Albert and Anna Marie McMullen Rothmeier.

Sister Anne entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany order on Sept. 8, 1952; was received into the congregation on Aug. 15, 1953; and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1960. Committed to the Franciscan charism, Sister lived for 70 years as a devoted member of the Allegany Franciscan Sisters, sharing her life in community and ministry.

She attended public elementary school, graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Buffalo. Anne attended the Millard Filmore School of Nursing, Buffalo, where she earned her certification as a registered nurse.

Upon entering the congregation, Sister Anne ministered in Congregational Hospitals – St. Francis Hospital, Olean, and St. Clare and St. Anthony Hospitals in New York City.

A lifelong learner, Sister Anne continued her education by attending Canisius College, Buffalo; State University of New York, Buffalo; St. Bonaventure University, Allegany; St. John’s University, Queens; and New York University, New York, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing; followed by her master’s degree in public health from the University of Pittsburgh.

Her commitment to mutuality and standing with the poor and marginalized was realized through her 47 years in the nursing profession. In 1974, Sister Anne participated in a “Study of the Health Care Resources available to the Migrant and Seasonal Farmworker and Rural Poor” in Delaware. She worked at a Farm Labor Clinic for Migrant Workers in Pine Island and the Delmarva Migrant Health Project in Delaware.

Sister Anne completed her nursing career in home health, offering care to patients in the comfort of their own home.

In 1999, Sister Anne was a founding member of a “community supported agriculture endeavor,” which in 2002 became a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany known as Canticle Farm. Sister Anne served as director from 2001-2002. Her great appreciation for nature was apropos as she enjoyed her time at the farm, riding the tractor or tending to the crops and weekend trips to Mount Irenaeus for Mass, a meal and the company of friends.

She is predeceased by her parents and a sister, Jean Marie Rothmeier Burke.

A funeral Mass was held July 28, in the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. Burial took place in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.