The Richard J. Wehle School of Business at Canisius College earned high marks on the U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings for “Best Undergraduate Business Programs.” Among the more than 500 business programs in the country, the college’s Finance Program ranks No. 31 nationally. Canisius’ Accounting Program is No. 35 in the country.

Both rankings put Canisius in the Top 7 percent for their respective academic programs.

“This national recognition from U.S. News & World Report is an outcome of our commitment to offer students world-class programs taught by exceptional faculty, in a learning environment where they gain the knowledge and critical skills needed to excel as business professionals,” said Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., dean of the Wehle School of Business.

Canisius received additional accolades on the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Undergraduate Finance Programs.” The publication ranks the college’ Finance Program No. 1 in Western New York and No. 5 in New York state. Job placement for Canisius finance majors is consistently at or near 100 percent. This includes students participating in the college’s Golden Griffin Fund program who are heavily recruited each year by financial firms in Western New York and throughout the U.S.

The college received similarly commendable rankings on the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Undergraduate Accounting Programs.” The publication ranks the Canisius Accounting Program No. 1 in Western New York and No. 3 in New York state. Job placement for Canisius accounting majors is consistently at or near 100 percent. Additionally, graduates of the program are continuously top performers on the New York state CPA exam.

To be considered for the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Undergraduate Business Programs,” colleges and universities must be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The Wehle School of Business is proud to hold AACSB international accreditation, the premier accrediting agency for business programs in the world. Canisius holds accreditation longer than any other private business school in Western New York.

