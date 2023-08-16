LOADING

Deacon Lawrence Markowski will be laid to rest Aug. 18

Deacon Lawrence P. Markowski, who served St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park for over 20 years, and died Nov. 25, 2022, is being laid to rest Friday, Aug. 18.

The funeral was delayed as the Markowski’s waited for a time when the entire family could gather. Scott Markowski, son of Deacon Lawrence and Eileen (Smith) Markowski, passed away Aug. 8. The family decided to hold funeral for both father and son on the same day.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 2-8 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home, 6170 W. Quaker St. The office of the dead will be prayed on Thursday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home. (Deacons are asked to bring Alb and diocesan stole) Prayer books are provided. Please gather at 6:15 p.m.  

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18 at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Road, with Father Joseph Wolf presiding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.

