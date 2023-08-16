Catholic Health announced today that Mark Sullivan has decided to step down as president & CEO on Aug. 31 after a 30-year career with the health system. Msgr. Robert E. Zapfel, chair of Catholic Health’s Corporate Members & Sponsors Council, also announced that the council has appointed Joyce Markiewicz, the system’s executive vice president & chief business development officer, to succeed Sullivan as Catholic Health’s new president & CEO. The council is composed of representatives from the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph, Hamburg; and the Diocese of Buffalo.

“Planning for this transition has been underway for quite some time and has included consultation with the system’s board of trustees,” said Msgr. Zapfel. “We are grateful to Mark for his devotion to our patients, long-term care residents, and community over the past three decades. He has made numerous contributions across our system in acute care, primary care, home care, and long-term care, while always keeping in mind and heart the Mission of Catholic Health – to bring the healing love of Jesus to all.”

Mark Sullivan

While transitions like this can be a big change for any organization, Markiewicz has the support of the leadership at Catholic Health, which is confident that her commitment to the mission of the organization will guide her as its next president and CEO.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have an outstanding, proven health care veteran for our next leader,” said Maureen Athoe, chair of Catholic Health’s board of directors. “Joyce’s strong advocacy for our patients, physicians and caregivers; track record of success; steady leadership style; and devotion to Catholic Health’s Mission, made her the ideal person to serve as our next president and CEO.”

Sullivan began his career as an intern at Sisters Hospital in 1994 and steadily rose through the leadership ranks at Catholic Health. During his tenure, Catholic Health became Western New York’s unsurpassed leader in quality and patient safety, with the area’s top star ratings, safety grades, and patient experience scores for its hospitals, nursing homes, home care agencies, and ancillary services. He brought Epic, one of the world’s premier electronic health records, to Catholic Health, and grew diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization. He also established the system’s ambulatory surgery footprint, spearheaded plans to develop Lockport Memorial Hospital, and was the architect of Catholic Health’s nationally-recognized Covid response efforts, which included the creation of New York state’s first Covid-only hospital.

“Mark Sullivan has been dedicated to our health care ministry for 30 years and we are grateful for his commitment to our mission,” said Bishop Michael W. Fisher. “He helped lead the transformation of health care in our community and we pray for God’s blessings for him. We also extend our blessings to Joyce Markiewicz as she is named president & CEO of Catholic Health. Her experience, expertise, and commitment to advancing health care in our community will assist those associated with Catholic Health continue our shared ministry of healing and service to all those in need.”

Joyce Markiewicz

Markiewicz will assume her new role on Sept. 1, serving as the fifth president & CEO in Catholic Health’s 25-year history. She began her career as a registered nurse before assuming successive leadership positions in leading Home Health Care organizations. She joined Catholic Health in 2005 as vice president of Home Care Operations, and was promoted to president & CEO of Home Care the following year after orchestrating a turnaround, leading to double-digit growth for the division.

Soon after, Markiewicz was named president & CEO of Home & Community Based Care, assuming added responsibility for the system’s nursing homes and PACE Services, and subsequently for Women’s, Orthopedic, Imaging, and Laboratory Services. She was named an executive vice president at Catholic Health in 2015, before being named EVP & chief business development officer in 2019.

Markiewicz’s career at Catholic Health has been marked by many trailblazing accomplishments. Today, she is leading the development of Lockport Memorial Hospital, sustaining health care for thousands of area residents. She is also responsible for the development of the Sisters Health Center and Food Farmacy at the D’Youville Health Hub, expansion of the system’s Home Care Pharmacy and the creation of its Specialty Pharmacy, and the launch of THRIVE, a unique program to recruit, retain and support frontline caregivers in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, Ascension Michigan, and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.