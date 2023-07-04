Catholic Health has long supported the professional development and career advancement of its associates. Now, through a new program with Trocaire College, the health system is providing 23 fully paid scholarships to members of its workforce to pursue associate degrees in Registered Nursing and Radiologic Technology.

“Catholic Health strives to provide career advancement opportunities to help our associates achieve their personal and professional goals,” said health system President & CEO Mark Sullivan. “In partnership with Trocaire College, we will be able to help more than 20 members of our health care team who have a sincere interest and desire to grow their careers in these vital health professions.”

As health care providers everywhere face continued staffing shortages following the Covid pandemic, Catholic Health has worked hard over the past year to bolster its recruitment and retention efforts.

“Investing in our own associates is one of the best ways to make Catholic Health a place where people want to work and advance their careers,” Sullivan continued. “It’s a win-win for our system and the individuals who will benefit most from this important educational opportunity.”

The scholarship recipients will enroll at Trocaire College for the two-year degree programs beginning with the 2023/24 academic year. A program was held at Mercy Hospital today to present the recipients with their scholarships.