U.S. Bishops’ Pro-Life chairman on the Anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health

wnycatholic July 4, 2023
WASHINGTON – On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. In advance of the anniversary of the Court’s landmark decision, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued a statement celebrating Dobbs and explaining how the Court’s decision marked the beginning of a critical new phase in protecting human life.

“June 24, 2023, marks the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and we have much to celebrate,” Bishop Burbidge said. “By the grace of God, the nearly fifty-year reign of national abortion on demand has been put to an end. Roe v. Wade – a seemingly insurmountable blight on our nation – is no more!”

“Over the past year, while some states have acted to protect preborn children, others have tragically moved to enshrine abortion in law – enacting extreme abortion policies that leave children vulnerable to abortion, even until the moment of birth … The work that lies ahead continues to be not just changing laws but also helping to change hearts, with steadfast faith in the power of God to do so,” he said.

“The task before us begins with the knowledge of the truth and our courage to speak it and to live it with compassion,” he said, and stated that we are each called to “radical solidarity” with women facing an unexpected or challenging pregnancy and doing whatever we can to provide them with the care and support they need to welcome their children.”

Read Bishop Burbidge’s statement in its entirety here.

