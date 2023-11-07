November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the United States. Since lung tissue has no nerves, people often do not experience pain or symptoms until the cancer has reached an advanced stage. However, if lung cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the cure rate can be as high as 92 percent. That’s why adults who are at high risk for lung cancer should undergo an annual lung cancer screening, which includes a low-dose CT scan.

In recognition of National Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, Catholic Health is sponsoring a system-wide Lung Cancer Screening Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 as part of its ongoing Lung Cancer Screening Program that operates year-round. The screening will be free or covered by health insurance for individuals who meet the following criteria:

Age 50 to 80 years old

Current smoker or former smoker who has quit within the last 15 years

A 20 or greater “pack-year” history of cigarette smoking (pack-years are calculated by multiplying the number of packs smoked per day by number of years smoked)

Participating sites include Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo and its St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga, Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park, and Lockport Memorial Hospital, a Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Lung cancer has the highest rate of death of all cancers, but the good news is if caught early, there is a much greater chance of survival,” said Dr. Mark Jajkowski, thoracic surgeon with Mercy Hospital’s Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates. “We encourage all people in our community who are at high risk for this type of cancer to get screened. It will help us save lives.”

Registration is required. To schedule an appointment, call Catholic Health’s Lung Cancer Screening Program at 716-314-8200. Individuals who qualify for the free lung cancer screening, but are not available for the Lung Cancer Screening Day, will be scheduled at a later date. To find out more about lung cancer screening at Catholic Health, visit chsbuffalo.org/lung.