NIAGARA UNIVERSITY –– Registration is now open for Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University Kids ‘n Arts Camp, a unique art and theater-fused five-week program entering its 19th year that has sold out since its start. Scheduled from Monday–Friday, July 10 to August 11, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., participants ages 5 to 12 can attend one or more weeks of camp and childcare is available before and after camp hours.

The Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University Kids ‘n Arts Camp, offers a unique art and theater-fused program for 5 to 12 year olds. (Photo courtesy of the Castellani Art Museum)

Each morning campers – divided into age groups 5 to 8 and 9 to 12 – engage in fun Visual Thinking Strategy exercises through museum exploration and learn about various artists and styles, the elements and principles of design, color theory, and the materials and techniques artists use to create. They then draw from these exercises and produce their own artworks. Every afternoon, children also learn various aspects of theater production and engage in a group performance at the end of each week.

“Our hybrid learning model is an exciting and creative way to broaden camper’s horizons,” said Camp Director Alex Filips. “Our goal is for kids to develop a passion for the arts that inspires them to continue to explore the field and apply the creative lessons learned to other aspects of their lives.”

Five Kids ‘n Arts Camp Scholarships have been awarded to allow economically disadvantaged children to attend and enhance their development, confidence and future success.

Tuition for each week is $250 per child. Members of the Niagara University community are eligible for a 10 percent discount. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/kidsnarts. If your chosen week is sold out please get in touch with Alex Filips at alexandrafilips@niagara.edu to be placed on the waitlist.