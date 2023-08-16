Sister Eileen Lambert, OSF, passed away July 21, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse of Allegany.

Born Ellen Lambert Nov. 30, 1927, in Ardnaboy, County Wicklow, Ireland, she was the daughter of Bernard and Julia Lambert.

Sister Eileen entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany order on Sept. 8, 1964; was received into the Congregation on July 2, 1965, and professed her final vows on Aug. 28, 1971. She joyfully lived the Mission and Charism of the Franciscan Sisters for more than 58 years.

She attended Rathmeque Elementary School in County Wicklow, Ireland, and graduated from high school in Hacketstown, County Carlow. Prior to entering the congregation, Sister Eileen attended the Hollis Street Hospital Nursing Program in Dublin, Ireland, earning her certification as a registered nurse. She worked as a charge nurse at Sefton General Hospital, Liverpool, England, and when coming to the United States, worked at Columbia Medical Center in New York City.

Upon entering the congregation, Sister Eileen attended St. Elizabeth Teacher’s College, graduating from St. Bonaventure University, Allegany, with a bachelor of science degree in Education and later returned to St. Bonaventure to complete her master’s in Sacred Science.

Sister Eileen ministered at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Tampa, Florida, as a nursing supervisor, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse and St. Elizabeth Hospital in New York City. She served as pastoral minister at St. Vincent Hospital, New York City, and as assistant local minister at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse.

In the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, Sister Eileen ministered with AIDS patients and was particularly known for her compassion with family members.

She retired in 2003 and continued to reside with her Sisters at St. Anthony’s Convent, New York, before her warm welcome home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in 2015.

Sister Eileen is blessed with a large Irish family.

She is survived by four brothers, Father Owen Lambert, C.S.Sp., Paddy, Hugh and Seamus Lambert; four sisters, Peigi Canavan, Kathleen Tyrell, Breda Brady and Marion Ascani.

She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters – Maura Kirk and Theresa O’Leary; and three brothers – Bernard, Michael and John.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 in the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse with Father Owen Lambert presiding. Burial followed in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.