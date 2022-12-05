LOADING

Deacon Lawrence P. Markowski 1941-2022

wnycatholic December 5, 2022
Deacon Lawrence P. Markowski, who served St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park for over 20 years, died Nov. 25, 2022.

Born to Joseph and Julia (Witka) Markowski on Sept. 9, 1941, the East Aurora native attended Lincoln Elementary School in Orchard Park and Orchard Park High School. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1959 to 1966, Deacon Markowski went on to work with the New York State Department of Transportation for over 25 years.

Bishop Edward Head ordained him a deacon on Oct. 19, 1986, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo.

Deacon Markowski served as a deacon at St. Gabriel Parish in Elma, and then St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park until his retirement in 2015.

He is survived by his sons Scott and Paul, and brother, Joseph. He is predeceased by his parents; wife, Eileen Smith; son Shawn; and brother Jerome.

A funeral will be held this spring.

