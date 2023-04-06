ORCHARD PARK — On Wednesday, April 12, families with special needs are invited to an Inclusive Easter Mass at 7 p.m. at St. Bernadette Parish, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park.

The church is wheelchair accessible. Father Joseph Wolf, pastor of St. Bernadette’s, will celebrate the Mass. Father Jerry Skrzynski, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Boston, will interpret the Mass through American Sign Language.

The Mass offers a shorter, less crowded worship setting allowing people to move freely as needed. The lighting will be dimmer, the music soothing, with low gluten hosts available. A sensory room with rocking chairs, kneelers and open pews, along with manipulative boards is in the back of the church.

This event is sponsored by Open Doors Ministry which advocates for the inclusion of people with disabilities into the life of the parish. Questions may be directed to Paula Potteiger at 716-649-1051 or cozmo3631@gmail.com.