Bishop Timon–St. Jude High School in Buffalo welcomes Drew Belica as the head coach for the varsity lacrosse team.

Since October 2014, Belica has served as the director of player personnel and as an instructional coach in the Buffalo Lacrosse Academy, educating and developing athletes while assisting them in their collegiate recruiting process. For the time he has been at the BLA, Coach Belica and his staff have over 40 current alumni playing collegiately.

During that same time frame, Belica also served as the Nichols School junior varsity co-head coach (January 2016 – May 2016) and as an assistant coach for two seasons at Medaille College (2014 and 2015).

Belica has been an assistant at Hilbert the last five years (2017- 2022).

During the 2020 shortened season, the Hawks experienced great success going 3-1 in their four games played. Seniors James Chadwick and Edward Mathias finished in the Top 12 nationally in scoring at 7.75 and 6.50 points per game respectively. The Hawks were dominant on both sides of the field, finishing second in the NEAC in goals per game (15.00), while finishing third in goals against average (11.00). The 2020 squad was on the verge of being in NEAC title contention, while Mathias was on pace to break every significant career scoring record in program history before getting shut down for the season.

Belica played a role in four of the Mavericks’ six-year post-season run in the Northeastern Athletic Conference play-offs. The Orchard Park High School product wrapped up his career at Medaille in 2013, making a three-year run as a player and then added his fourth year as an assistant coach in 2014. Belica posted 146 points (80 goals/66 assists) and grabbed 66 ground balls in 43 games for the Mavs. In his only season at Alfred University, he tallied 11 goals and 24 assists for the Saxons.

Belica earned his bachelor’s of science degree in sports management from Medaille in 2015 and a second bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo in business administration (2016) with a minor in Coaching.

“We are very excited and proud to have Coach Drew Belica taking over as the head coach of our lacrosse program. Coach Belica has an impressive playing and coaching background, and we can’t wait to see how he is able to reshape and rebuild our team. It has already been a great pleasure working with Coach Belica and more importantly it’s been remarkable to see how quickly he has been able to build a rapport with our Timon young men and create a buzz of excitement around this program,” said Matthew Weiser, Bishop Timon athletic director.