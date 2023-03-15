LOADING

Diocese of Buffalo announces priest placed on administrative leave

March 15, 2023
The Diocese of Buffalo has received a child sexual abuse complaint regarding a priest in the diocese. As a result, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has placed Msgr. Peter Popadick on administrative leave as an investigation takes place. Prior to being placed on leave, Msgr. Popadick was the pastor of St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish in Cheektowaga.

Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint.

If you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, please contact Jackie Joy, victim assistance coordinator, who may be reached at 716-895-3010.

