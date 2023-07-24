The Diocese of Buffalo has resolved claims against three diocesan priests.

As a result of an investigation conducted through the Independent Review Board, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has accepted the unanimous IRB recommendation and has made the determination that the child abuse claim made against Father Louis Dolinic has been substantiated. Another child abuse claim against Father Dolinic was found to be unsubstantiated.

Father Dolinic has been removed from ministry since 2018 because of previous child abuse complaints. Those previous complaints were determined substantiated in 2019. Father Dolinic will continue to be on the list of Priests with Substantiated Claims of Abuse on the diocesan website.

In the second case, the IRB has investigated and made the recommendation to Bishop Fisher who has accepted the IRB’s recommendation and made the determination that a claim of child sexual abuse against Msgr. Peter Popadick was unsubstantiated. As a result, Bishop Fisher has returned Msgr. Popadick to ministry.

In the third case, the IRB has investigated and made the recommendation to Bishop Fisher who has accepted the IRB’s recommendation and made the determination that the claim of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor was unsubstantiated against Father Patryk Sobczyk.

If you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, contact Jackie Joy, the diocesan victim assistance coordinator, who may be reached at 716-895-3010.