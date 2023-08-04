Bishop Timon- St. Jude High School is thrilled to announce that the annual Jim Hillery ’51 Green & Gold golf tournament was a huge success. The July 17 event at Harvest Hill Golf Course saw perfect weather, a lively atmosphere, and an abundance of laughter and fun.

Jim Hillery, Bob Hess, George Ellis & Tom Quinn `74. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School)

This year, they had an exciting challenge on the longest drive where alumni were given the chance to outdrive the school’s undefeated golf team. Ryan Conrad and Waylon Mattimore, both from the class of ’25, took up the challenge and gave the alumni a run for their money.

The top teams include:

First Place with a 16 under: Matt Dunford, Vinny Judge, Thomas Vivian & Robb Walter

Second Place: Brendan Lewis, Justin Sumbrum, Adam Vogl & Joe Vogl

Third Place: Ricky Finnegan, Tim Kennedy, Dan Krug & Sean Murphy

The South Buffalo school would like to extend its sincerest appreciation to all our sponsors, volunteers, and golfers for making this event a memorable one.

Proceeds go to the Hillery Family Scholarship that continues to support current and future Timon Tigers ability to attend the school.

Timon’s next big sports event is an NFL Flag Football tournament held on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The competition is open to boys and girls entering sixth, seventh and eight grades this September. The action takes place at Pierce Field at Mulroy Park, Tifft Street and South Park Avenue.

The cost is $10. Register at https://form.jotform.com/232004148827149.

For more information call 716-602-7546.