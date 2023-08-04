LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Timon golf tournament supports education

wnycatholic August 4, 2023
Share

Bishop Timon- St. Jude High School is thrilled to announce that the annual Jim Hillery ’51 Green & Gold golf tournament was a huge success. The July 17 event at Harvest Hill Golf Course saw perfect weather, a lively atmosphere, and an abundance of laughter and fun.

Jim Hillery, Bob Hess, George Ellis & Tom Quinn `74. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School)

This year, they had an exciting challenge on the longest drive where alumni were given the chance to outdrive the school’s undefeated golf team. Ryan Conrad and Waylon Mattimore, both from the class of ’25, took up the challenge and gave the alumni a run for their money.

The top teams include:

First Place with a 16 under: Matt Dunford, Vinny Judge, Thomas Vivian & Robb Walter

Second Place: Brendan Lewis, Justin Sumbrum, Adam Vogl & Joe Vogl

Third Place: Ricky Finnegan, Tim Kennedy, Dan Krug & Sean Murphy

The South Buffalo school would like to extend its sincerest appreciation to all our sponsors, volunteers, and golfers for making this event a memorable one. 

Proceeds go to the Hillery Family Scholarship that continues to support current and future Timon Tigers ability to attend the school.

Timon’s next big sports event is an NFL Flag Football tournament held on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The competition is open to boys and girls entering sixth, seventh and eight grades this September. The action takes place at Pierce Field at Mulroy Park, Tifft Street and South Park Avenue.

The cost is $10. Register at https://form.jotform.com/232004148827149.

For more information call 716-602-7546.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Welcome Coach Belica
wnycatholic March 15, 2023
Timon’s Kaleidoscope Gala to benefit scholarships
wnycatholic January 31, 2023
Timon Tigers score big this season
wnycatholic October 27, 2022
Timon to induct 7 into honor society
wnycatholic October 20, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Welcome Coach Belica
Timon’s Kaleidoscope Gala to benefit scholarships
Timon Tigers score big this season
Timon to induct 7 into honor society
@Western New York Catholic 2020