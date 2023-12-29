Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School announced a series of projects that will result in over $1 million of infrastructure investment at the historic South Buffalo school for young men which was opened in 1946.

Inside the new Bishop Timon -St. Jude High School Athletic Training Center. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School)

On Dec. 6, there was a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the construction and purchase of equipment for a 2,800-square-foot athletic training facility. The facility includes new free weights, weight machines, and other training equipment.

The ribbon cutting for the $500,000 project was part of a celebration in which the members of the varsity basketball team received rings in honor of their 2023 Manhattan Cup championship victory, its first since 2001. The team opened the 2023-2024 season against Bennett High School.

The school also recently completed $250,000 of refurbishments to 16 classrooms and other spaces throughout the building. Work included the installation of new flooring, ceiling panels, desks and other enhancements.

Another major capital project is slated to start during the Christmas break when work will commence on a major renovation to the school’s cafeteria. The $350,000 project will be supported through a $300,000 financial commitment from area restauranteur and philanthropist Russell Salvatore.

“These investments enhance our efforts to showcase our school in our efforts to sustain the significant momentum of growing our enrollment,” said Timon Principal James Newton. “At the same time, these investments would not be possible without the continued support of our alumni and community philanthropists such as Russell Salvatore. They are seeing the robust growth and enthusiasm and spirit of our student body as the school continues its renaissance.”

Newton credited the vision of Carl Paladino (’64) for the athletic training facility in providing the seed funding to start the project and for the commitment of alumnus Robert Stark (`75), David Burke (’77), and Chris Metz (`77) who helped design and build the facility.