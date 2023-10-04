Bishop Timon–St. Jude High School welcomed nine new teachers this school year. This expansion is a direct result of the exponential growth and the promotion of Bryan McNulty to assistant principal for student affairs. With the addition of these new teachers, Timon has refocused its academic approach to better meet the needs of its students.

The new staff includes Anthony Puccio, physics; Thomas Scamurra, guidance; Justin Wetter, Global Studies; Zoe Iossifidis, geometry; Madison Schiffler, AIS math; Ruby Matricardi, English; Daniel Kulczyk, AIS ELA; William Curtain, Hilbert College pre-law and criminal justice; and Mara Scott, fine arts

The faculty and staff have been invigorated and inspired by this growth, and are confident that they will deliver exceptional education to the students. Timon is committed to providing an environment that fosters growth and learning.

Over the summer, the South Buffalo school had also remodeled all of the classrooms, installing new floors, repainting the walls, and adding new blinds.

This year sees 95 new freshmen coming aboard, the biggest incoming class since 2005. In the Stem 2 class, the students are building new computers that will be used for years to come.

The school wants to give a huge thank you to the student ambassadors, school mascot, teachers, and staff for making the recent open house such an enjoyable experience.