In honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, Father Robert Contarin and Deacon Mark Bialkowski came to OLV Elementary School in Lackawanna to bless stuffed animals belonging to the students on Oct. 4. Take a look at this short video.

Father Robert Contarin and Deacon Mark Bialkowski sit with some of the students at OLV Elementary School in Lackawanna. The students had their stuffed animals as part of the annual pet blessing in honor of St. Francis of Assisi. (Photos courtesy of OLV Elementary School)

St. Francis was the 13th-century founder of the Franciscan order of friars. He considered all of nature to be a mirror of God, and is often pictured communing with animals. Pet blessings have become a regular part of his feast day celebrations.