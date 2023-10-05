LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Plush pet blessings take place at OLV School

wnycatholic October 5, 2023
Share

In honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, Father Robert Contarin and Deacon Mark Bialkowski came to OLV Elementary School in Lackawanna to bless stuffed animals belonging to the students on Oct. 4. Take a look at this short video.

Father Robert Contarin and Deacon Mark Bialkowski sit with some of the students at OLV Elementary School in Lackawanna. The students had their stuffed animals as part of the annual pet blessing in honor of St. Francis of Assisi. (Photos courtesy of OLV Elementary School)

St. Francis was the 13th-century founder of the Franciscan order of friars. He considered all of nature to be a mirror of God, and is often pictured communing with animals. Pet blessings have become a regular part of his feast day celebrations.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020