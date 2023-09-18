Enjoy an evening of hot apple cider and fellowship by the fireplace of Lafayette Brewing Company (391 Washington St., Buffalo) on Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. This Fall Celebration is for Catholic single adults in their 30s and 40s.

Please bring a gift card, in any amount, as a donation to enter the event. All proceeds to be donated to the Mother Teresa Home, which provides shelter, community service, and education referral services for all mothers in need.

For more information and to reserve your free spot click here.