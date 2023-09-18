LOADING

Fall Catholic Singles Mingle to benefit Mother Teresa Home

wnycatholic September 18, 2023
Enjoy an evening of hot apple cider and fellowship by the fireplace of Lafayette Brewing Company (391 Washington St., Buffalo) on Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. This Fall Celebration is for Catholic single adults in their 30s and 40s.

Please bring a gift card, in any amount, as a donation to enter the event. All proceeds to be donated to the Mother Teresa Home, which provides shelter, community service, and education referral services for all mothers in need.

For more information and to reserve your free spot click here.

