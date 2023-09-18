The Peace and Justice Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to announce a talk by Andrew Yates, program coordinator for Catholic Charities Immigrant and Refugee Center, to be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Hall of the church, 1029 Delaware Ave., at West Utica Street.

The parish recognizes National Migration Week, an annual event of the Catholic Church worldwide for over 50 years. This is an opportunity to learn about efforts in the Buffalo area to help immigrants and migrants assimilate into our community, and to give some direct aid to asylum seekers.

This event is free, but reservations are required at mccarthy2937@aol.com or text 716-361-5392. Parking available at the rear of the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo, 1069 Delaware at Lexington.