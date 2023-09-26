40 Days for Life is an internationally coordinated 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses. Locally, three campaigns are taking place with the Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda efforts beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26, while Buffalo will begin Wednesday, Sept. 27. Visit www.40daysforlife.com for more details.

Kristin Jorg will lead a 40 Days for Life campaign in North Tonawanda. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

Kristen Jorg is heading up the North Tonawanda campaign as part of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

“I’m really very motivated to do it because the subject of abortion is very personal to me,” she said while sitting in on the Sept. 23 inservice organized by the diocesan Office of Pro-Life Activities. “So, it took God about three years to get me to come out to the sidewalk and I’d be willing to put myself out where I would be vulnerable. But you know what? He sent the Holy Spirit to show me that making myself vulnerable for other people’s welfare is exactly what being a follower of Christ is all about.”

Praying outside the clinics, Jorg and others offer hope, kindness and resources to pregnant women, to show them the alternatives to abortion.

“Many women that go there go there because they feel they’re stuck,” Jorg explained. “And we’re there to be standing in the gap for them, to be the last witness of God for them before they walk into that building and to show them compassion. And to make sure that they have resources. We direct them to the various pregnancy resource centers. If they need to get there, we’ll take them. You know, whatever it is they need, we’re going to find a way to provide it so that they don’t feel like they have to go through with aborting a child.”

“In the last campaign we did, we’ve seen that the number of people who actually show up for appointments is really limited when we’re out there praying,” Jorg said.

Some of the resources include the St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center that provides clothes, diapers, car seats and other needed items for mothers, fathers and children. Also the Mother Teresa Home provides shelter and educational resources for women experiencing pressure to abort.

Anyone can join a 40 Days for Life campaign. Visit the website and find a location nearest you.