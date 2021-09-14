This October several very special events will honor the unborn lives in the Diocese of Buffalo.

The Knights of Columbus, the Office of Pastoral Ministries and Buffalo 40 Days for Life will sponsor a Unified March and Respect Life Mass. Celebrated by Father David Baker, the Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo.

Following Mass participants will proceed to the clinic at 2500 Main St., where they will pray the rosary for the unborn.

Since 2007, the presence of 40 Days for Life members outside Buffalo Womanservices clinic at 2500 Main St., has saved approximately 95 lives in Buffalo. These people of faith are now asking for more people to join the prayerful, peaceful vigils. The fall 2021 40 Days for Life campaign runs from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31.

A kickoff rally will be held Friday, Sept. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Tonawanda. Coffee, cider and water will be provided. Guests are asked to bring a pre-cut dessert or cookies to pass around.

Please consider making a donation to the campaign to help defray the cost of signs and printed materials.

On Oct. 3, the annual Respect Life Mass and Commissioning Mass for Respect Life Coordinators will take place on Respect Life Sunday at St. Joseph Cathedral beginning at 10:30 a.m. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will serve as celebrant and homilist.

Following the Mass the bishop will bless families, babies and expectant mothers.

For more information on the Masses, call the Office of Pastoral Ministries at 716-847-2205.

To sign up with 40 Days for Life, visit www.40daysforlife.com/en/buffalo or call Vicky at 716-208-1000 or Kay at 716-382-0478. RSVP at buffalo40dfl@gmail.com.