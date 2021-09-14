LOADING

Type to search

Clergy Assignments

Bishop appoints temporary administrators

wnycatholic September 14, 2021
Share

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father David Borowiak

Father David J. Borowiak, a retired priest of the diocese, began serving as temporary administrator of Resurrection Parish in Cheektowaga on Sept. 1. 

Father John E. Stanton, pastor of St. John XXIII Parish in West Seneca, has been given the additional responsibility of temporary parish administrator of St. Teresa Parish in South Buffalo. This was effective Sept. 1.

Father John Stanton

Father Todd M. Remick, pastor of St. Mary of Lourdes Parish in Mayville and Bemus Point, has been appointed vicar forane of the Chautauqua Vicariate for a term beginning Aug. 31, and concluding Jan. 18, 2022.

Also, the Jesuits have informed us that Father George Belgarde, SJ, who had been serving at St. Michael Parish in downtown Buffalo, is no longer ministering in the diocese.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020