Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father David Borowiak

Father David J. Borowiak, a retired priest of the diocese, began serving as temporary administrator of Resurrection Parish in Cheektowaga on Sept. 1.

Father John E. Stanton, pastor of St. John XXIII Parish in West Seneca, has been given the additional responsibility of temporary parish administrator of St. Teresa Parish in South Buffalo. This was effective Sept. 1.

Father John Stanton

Father Todd M. Remick, pastor of St. Mary of Lourdes Parish in Mayville and Bemus Point, has been appointed vicar forane of the Chautauqua Vicariate for a term beginning Aug. 31, and concluding Jan. 18, 2022.

Also, the Jesuits have informed us that Father George Belgarde, SJ, who had been serving at St. Michael Parish in downtown Buffalo, is no longer ministering in the diocese.