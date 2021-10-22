Steve Karlen, the national campaign director of 40 Days for Life, will come to Buffalo to pray at 2500 Main St. All are welcome to join in prayer on Friday, Oct. 29.

At 4 p.m., Karlen will speak at the campaign site on Main Street. Then at 6:30 p.m., he will tell the story of this groundbreaking efforts with 40 Days for Life at the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., in Kenmore.

“People in Buffalo have made extraordinary sacrifices to expose the abortion industry and to protect pre-born children and their mothers from abortion,” Karlen said. “I’m honored to be able to join these folks in prayer. Their efforts illustrate why we’re seeing historic changes – more mothers choosing life, more abortion workers experiencing conversions and leaving the abortion industry, and more abortion centers closing their doors for good.”

Karlen is an energetic, enthusiastic speaker who promises to be an inspiration. He is the author of the book “This is When We Begin to Fight,” which tells the story of his work to lead a volunteer effort that was organized to prevent the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics from opening up a late-term abortion center near the campus in Madison. After a grueling 16-month campaign, the university health system cancelled its abortion plans, later citing the work of Karlen and his team as the reason for making that decision.

Shawn Carney and Karlen co-authored the new book “What to Say When.” Their interview may be seen at youtu.be/UYU6MxksUss.

Desserts will be served. There will be an open bar to purchase drinks. Your RSVP is necessary for the 6:30 gathering. To RSVP contact Delphine Verdi at 716-382-0478 or buffalo40dfl@gmail.com.