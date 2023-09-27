The Bishops of the United States are calling for a three-year grassroots revival of devotion and belief in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. They believe that God wants to see a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist, and sent out in mission “for the life of the world.”

These three years will culminate in the first National Eucharistic Congress in the United States in almost 50 years. Almost 100,000 Catholics will join together in Indianapolis for a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage toward the “source and summit” of our Catholic faith.

As part of the national effort, the bishops of New York are hosting a statewide Eucharistic Congress Oct. 20-22, at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Martyrs in Auriesville.

Featuring faith, fellowship and Eucharistic Adoration, there will be music, talks and more available at this historic event.

Tickets to the NYS Eucharistic Congress are being offered free of charge. Visit the website at nyseucharisticcongress.org for more information about the Eucharistic Congress and to register today. There are 500 tickets left.

The Archdiocese of New York is pleased to invite you to participate in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Route to the 10th National Eucharistic Congress as part of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. This will be one of the largest eucharistic pilgrimages in history. Just as crowds followed Christ throughout his earthly ministry, our nation will process with our Eucharistic Lord over 6,500 miles – through cities, along highways, and past rural towns – on his way to the 10th National Eucharistic Congress.

The pilgrimage will take place May 17-July 16, 2024, ending in Indianapolis, where the National Eucharistic Congress will be held July 17-21, 2024. At this historic gathering, Catholics from every corner and every parish in our nation will come together to reconsecrate their hearts to the source and summit of our faith.

For more information on the National Eucharistic Congress visit www.eucharisticrevival.org/.