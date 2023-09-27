Bishop Michael W. Fisher recently sat down with Phil Arno from WBBZ-TV to talk about the state of the diocese, the Road to Renewal, and his experiences as bishop of Buffalo over the past two and a half years.

For those who missed it when it first aired, here are links to the two-part interview.

Part one originally aired Sept. 18. Part two aired Sept. 25.

“Big Picture PRIME!” gives the big picture on hometown topics, with Phil Arno talking one-on-one with newsmakers and interesting people tackling topical issues.