Bishop Fisher’s ‘Big Picture PRIME’ interview available for viewing
Bishop Michael W. Fisher recently sat down with Phil Arno from WBBZ-TV to talk about the state of the diocese, the Road to Renewal, and his experiences as bishop of Buffalo over the past two and a half years.
For those who missed it when it first aired, here are links to the two-part interview.
Part one originally aired Sept. 18. Part two aired Sept. 25.
