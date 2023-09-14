LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Features

Bishop Fisher is creating a BUZZ

wnycatholic September 14, 2023
Share

Bishop Michael W. Fisher recently sat down with Phil Arno from WBBZ-TV to talk about the state of the diocese, the Road to Renewal, and his experiences as bishop of Buffalo over the past two and a half years.

The two-part conversation will air on “Big Picture PRIME!” on Monday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m.

 “Big Picture PRIME!” gives the big picture on hometown topics, with Phil Arno talking one-on-one with newsmakers and interesting people tackling topical issues.

WBBZ can be found over-the-air on digital channel 67.1. Ch. 5 on Verizon FiOS (HD 505); Ch 5 Dish; Ch. 67 DirecTV, and on Spectrum: Buffalo – Niagara Falls Metro area: Channel 5 (HD 1230); Batavia – Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans Counties Channel 71 (HD 1230); Parts of Erie and Niagara Counties Channel 71 (HD 1230); Dunkirk Channel 5 (HD 1230); Olean Channel 5 (HD 1230); Fredonia – Jamestown Channel 72 (HD 1230); Alfred- Angelica- Avoca- Bath- Bolivar Friendship- Hornell Channel 5 (HD 1230). 

Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020