Bishop Michael W. Fisher recently sat down with Phil Arno from WBBZ-TV to talk about the state of the diocese, the Road to Renewal, and his experiences as bishop of Buffalo over the past two and a half years.

The two-part conversation will air on “Big Picture PRIME!” on Monday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m.

“Big Picture PRIME!” gives the big picture on hometown topics, with Phil Arno talking one-on-one with newsmakers and interesting people tackling topical issues.

WBBZ can be found over-the-air on digital channel 67.1. Ch. 5 on Verizon FiOS (HD 505); Ch 5 Dish; Ch. 67 DirecTV, and on Spectrum: Buffalo – Niagara Falls Metro area: Channel 5 (HD 1230); Batavia – Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans Counties Channel 71 (HD 1230); Parts of Erie and Niagara Counties Channel 71 (HD 1230); Dunkirk Channel 5 (HD 1230); Olean Channel 5 (HD 1230); Fredonia – Jamestown Channel 72 (HD 1230); Alfred- Angelica- Avoca- Bath- Bolivar Friendship- Hornell Channel 5 (HD 1230).