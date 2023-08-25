The Mother Teresa Home opened its doors to its sister institution as clients from the St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center took part in a day of peace, prayer and painting.

Families helped at the St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center had a picnic with staff at St. Gianna and Mother Teresa Home on Aug. 17. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Pro-Life Ministries)

“We invited the ladies, their families, and some of the fathers out to just enjoy a day of peace with us,” explained Ronshay Barber, assistant coordinator for the St. Gianna Center & Mother Teresa Home.

The Aug. 17 event saw 20 guests picnic with hot dogs and hamburgers, while some played games and others painted.

Members of New Covenant Baptist Church came and prayed with some of the mothers in the home’s chapel.

Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network came to offer information regarding the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative, a program that empowers healthy father and male involvement for children and families while providing tools and resources to a better future for children in the community.

“We partner with them two to three times a month. They come into the Mother Teresa home to give our moms that reside here parenting classes. They also help with breastfeeding classes and finding other assistance for the child,” explained Barber.

As a welcoming gift, guests received goodie bags with hygiene items, prayer pamphlets and journals in them. There were Dad bags as well.

This was the first event of its kind, but the diocesan Office of Pro-Life Ministries, which oversees the Mother Teresa home and St. Gianna Centers plans to have other activities with the Molla Moms.

“I’m very proud of the way it turned out. The families that came out were definitely happy they were impacted by the prayer,” said Barber. “It was a great day.”

The St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center provides material, emotional and spiritual support to mothers, fathers, and families in need during and after pregnancy.

The Mother Teresa Home promotes safety, stability and well-being for people who have experienced or been exposed to pressure in regard to their pregnancy, by providing shelter and education referral services for all young mothers in need.