NIAGARA UNIVERSITY – Molly Passow, a junior pursuing a dual major in tourism and event management and marketing, was honored with the Club Management Association of America Foundation’s coveted Joe Perdue Scholarship. She was one of only 10 students nationwide recognized for her commitment to the club management industry.

Molly Passow

The Cleveland native plans to pursue a career in private clubs as an event manager, a passion she discovered through her internship at The Country Club in Pepper Pike, Ohio, one of Cleveland’s most prestigious country clubs. She also hopes to continue to build relationships with other club management professionals through CMAA and become a certified club manager.

“This scholarship will provide a vast network and resources to help me develop my career in the world of private clubs,” Passow said.

On campus, Passow, who is also minoring in American Sign Language and Deaf studies, is a Vincentian Scholar, one of a select group of students who work with local service providers to promote social justice and advocate for marginalized populations as they develop leadership skills in the Vincentian tradition. Her other leadership roles include serving as co-president of the Campus Programming Board, Class of 2023 programming chair for the NU Student Government Association, and president of NU’s student chapter of the Club Management Association of America. She is also a tour guide for the Office of Admissions.

The Joe Perdue Scholarship provides tuition support to students who are pursuing careers in club management. It was established in 1988 to honor Joe Perdue, CCM, CHE, the club industry’s leading hospitality educator.

Established in 1968 as the first program in the world to offer a bachelor’s degree in tourism, Niagara’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management provides a hands-on curriculum and learning environment that give students a variety of experiences and skills necessary to assume leadership positions in these fast-changing industries.

Also receiving honors is Ethan Shiley, a senior in Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management, who has been recognized for his exceptional accomplishments, academic excellence, and commitment to the hospitality industry with the prestigious Statler Foundation Scholarship of Excellence. The competitive award, which was established in 1997, is worth up to $25,000 for the academic year to be used for tuition, fees and books.

Shiley’s work ethic is characterized by his dedication to service, which mirrors that of Ellsworth M. Statler, one of the most creative and resourceful hoteliers in history. The Orchard Park native has held several jobs in the industry – most recently at the Sheraton at the Falls, where he works night audit – and says that he finds the opportunity to meet his guests’ needs with care, kindness and empathy to be fulfilling.

After he graduates, Shiley will participate in the Hyatt Corporate Management Training Program, a leadership development program that enables participants to learn all areas of hotel operations and obtain a manager position upon successful completion. His current interests include hotel management, event planning and management, and revenue management.

“My experience at Niagara University and at the Sheraton has inspired me to desire more responsibility within the field,” he said. “This scholarship removes all the barriers to my finding success in this life. The more time passes, the more I find myself ingrained in what hospitality can do for the world, and for the self. There is potential to give back and lift up others every day. I’m so excited for this new step in my life.

”The Statler Foundation is a private foundation created in 1934 through the directives contained in the will of Ellsworth M. Statler to continue his contributions to the development of the industry’s human capital, both through its support of educational programs for the training of line and management employees and through scholarships awarded to deserving individuals.