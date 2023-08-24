LOS ANGELES — Mother Teresa is well known for her love for all people – the poor, the destitute and the downtrodden. She was lauded for her home for the sick and dying as well as her care for orphans. The order she founded, “The Missionaries of Charity,” was created with the mission to love and care for those persons nobody was prepared or willing to look after. Mother Teresa’s life was a testament to her belief that life – all life from conception to death – is worth preserving and treating with dignity.

A stunning new film, “Mother Teresa & Me,” addresses Mother Teresa’s heart for others through the eyes of Kavita, a young Englishwoman with Indian roots who, when faced with an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy, flees to Calcutta and is inspired by Mother Teresa’s legacy of love for all. In theaters nationwide for one night only, October 5, the film has already been acclaimed internationally, received the “Best Film Award” at the Mirabile Dictu International Film Festival in Rome, and promises to inspire audiences across the country. Locally, the film will play at Regal Transit at 7 p.m., Regal Walden Galleria 7 p.m., and Cinemark Tinseltown USA in Rochester at 7 p.m.

“Mother Teresa’s compassion for the less fortunate made a lasting impact on the world,” said Jacqueline Fritschi-Cornaz, who plays Mother Teresa in the film. “Her heart for the ‘unwanted’ drove her to care for those whom society had discarded and abandoned. Mother Teresa taught the world that there is no such thing as an unwanted person – no matter the circumstance, people deserve dignity, care and respect. ‘Mother Teresa & Me’ is a look into her struggles and sacrifices for those less fortunate and how her legacy still impacts humanity today.”

Directed by Kamal Musale – known for films such as “Curry Western” and “Millions Can Walk” – the film features actresses Banita Sandhu (Kavita), Jacqueline Fritschi-Cornaz (Mother Teresa) and Deepti Naval (Deepali), and was inspired by Fritschi-Cornaz’s trip to India and her experience interacting with the poor. Soon after, visionaries Richard Fritschi and Thierry Cagianut founded The Zariya Foundation to finance the making of this feature film based on the vision and messages of Mother Teresa. The foundation aims to inspire audiences worldwide with positive values such as compassion, kindness, respect and love.

Watch the “Mother Teresa & Me” trailer here.

Tickets are available at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change; tickets, including group sales, are available here).