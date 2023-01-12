LOADING

Networking fundraisers to help Mother Teresa Home

Everyone in the community can support the good works of Mother Teresa Home. Two upcoming events will allow Catholics some fellowship, fun, while giving help to the agencies that support mothers and families. 

Cycle For The Mother Theresa Home will take place Friday, Jan. 27, at Rebel Ride, 6499 Transit Road, East Amherst. Networking begins at 5 p.m. A cycle class starts at 6 p.m. The class ends at 6:45 p.m. with an after party consisting of refreshments and light drinks. The $30 admission fee goes to support the Mother Teresa Home.

It promises to be a good opportunity for Catholics, who are deep in their faith and who love fitness to meet each other and make new friends.

Visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/b3676fb5/MxyeVEVc7k6MvdqBcSpWDg?u=https://tinyurl.com/cycle-mth for more information on how to reserve your bike or make a donation.

On Feb. 10, a Catholic Singles Mingle will take place at the Lafayette Brewing Company, 391 Washington St., in Buffalo, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This Valentine’s celebration for adults in their 30s and 40s, will provide an evening of hot chocolate and fellowship by the fireside. Guests are asked to bring a gift card of their choice to go to Mother Teresa Home.

The pastoral mission of the Mother Teresa Home is to promote safety, stability and well-being for people who have experienced or been exposed to pressure in regards to their pregnancy. The Mother Teresa Home will achieve this by offering programs that provide shelter, community service, and education referral services for all young mothers in need.

