Dr. Keith Caldwell

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Community organizer and engagement specialist Dr. Keith Caldwell will give the second presentation in Niagara University’s community lecture series on Thursday, Jan. 19. Caldwell, executive director of place-based initiatives in the Office of Engagement and Community Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh, will offer strategies to grow existing collaborations as the foundation for high-impact engagement practices, examples of community-engaged research, and approaches to strengthening partnerships and programs. The event will be held at NU@822, 822 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the presentation, which is free and open to the public, begins at 4:30 p.m.

In his role as executive director, Caldwell supports Pitt’s Neighborhood Commitments in Homewood, the Hill District, and in Hazelwood, and leads efforts to develop mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen both the university and its communities. Prior to joining the ECA team in 2022, Caldwell worked for 14 years with the Pitt School of Social Work, including serving as the chair of the BASW program and, most recently, as associate dean for student success.

Caldwell received his doctorate in education from the Pitt School of Education, his master’s degree in social work from Pitt’s School of Social Work, and his bachelor’s degree in social work from Niagara University.

The speaker series is sponsored by Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement and the John R. Oishei Foundation.

For more information, contact Karen Kwandrans, associate vice president for strategic and external relations, at 716-286-8559.