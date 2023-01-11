The Diocese of Buffalo is changing the structure of one of its primary advisory bodies to Bishop Michael W. Fisher in order to streamline how the diocese supports its ministry in Western New York.

As demonstrated by the diocese’s Road to Renewal effort that groups parishes into “Families of Parishes,” the diocese is changing its vicariate structure to complement the Road to Renewal. The new vicariate structure will take effect Feb. 1.

In the former structure, 12 vicariates supported the Buffalo Diocese’s 161 parishes throughout the eight counties. Under the new structure, seven geographic vicariates have been established along with another vicariate that will support campus ministry.

With the establishment of the new vicariate structure, new vicars forane, who head the vicariates, have been appointed and will work collaboratively with the 36 Families of Parishes.

“This new structure will allow more efficient reporting and better communication throughout the diocese,” explained Bishop Fisher. “The vicars forane, who report directly to me, support the administrative and pastoral needs of pastors of Families of Parishes. And consequently, the pastors of the Families of Parishes report to and are directly supported by the vicar foranes.”

The new vicariates and the vicars forane include:

Buffalo Vicariate – Rev. Ronald Sajdak

– Rev. Ronald Sajdak Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate – Rev. Bernard Nowak

– Rev. Bernard Nowak Niagara/Orleans Vicariate – Rev. Steven Jekielek

– Rev. Steven Jekielek Northern Erie Vicariate – Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Zapfel

– Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Zapfel Southern Erie Vicariate – Rev. Sean DiMaria

– Rev. Sean DiMaria Southern Tier West Vicariate – Rev. Todd Remick

– Rev. Todd Remick Southern Tier East Vicariate – Rev. James Hartwell, interim

Rev. James Hartwell, interim Campus Ministry – Rev. Gregory Jakubowicz

For a map of the new vicariate structure along with the full list of the 36 Diocesan Families of Parishes, visit www.roadtorenewal.org/families.