NIAGARA UNIVERSITY– Niagara University’s Office of Mission and Ministry has welcomed two new members to its Campus Ministry staff. Their appointments were announced by Father Gregory J. Semeniuk, CM, vice president for mission integration.

Michael Rogers

Michael Rogers has been named director of Campus Ministry, and will begin his new role on July 5. Before coming to Niagara, Rogers spent three years teaching theology and coaching tennis at Boston College High School. He also served as the coordinator for campus ministry programs from Jesuit Universities in the United States for World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2013, where he also helped to run the English language welcome center with the Knights of Columbus and the USCCB.

From 2015-2018, he was a fellow at the McFarland Center for Religion Ethics and Culture at the College of the Holy Cross, where he also founded an athletic chaplaincy program which successfully engaged more than 700 Division I athletes in retreats, evenings of prayer and reflection, and Bible study and faith-sharing groups.

In addition to his work in education, Rogers has written for America Magazine, Crux and the Huffington Post, and has served as an occasional commentator for Vatican Radio, Euronews, Catholic News Service, and the Canadian Broadcasting Company.

Mikayla Fulton

Rogers holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, a master’s degree in philosophy from Saint Louis University, and an STB and an STL from Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He is currently finishing his Ph.D. in theological studies at the University of Toronto, focusing on the way that shrines and pilgrimages can encourage dialogue on questions of faith and culture.

Mikayla Fulton, a 2018 graduate of Niagara University’s religious studies program, will be returning June 6 to her alma mater to serve as campus minister. This May, she was granted the prestigious master of theological studies degree from the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry.

While at Boston College, she served for two years in a graduate assistantship in the service center of the master’s programs, and in the intervening summer was a teaching assistant for a St. John’s University study abroad program in Rome. In her free time, she served as an instructor in Tae Kwon-Do in the Boston College Student Martial Arts Club.